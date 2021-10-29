Tom Brady will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 8 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) meet the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Brady has collected 2,275 passing yards (325.0 per game) while going 203-for-303 (67.0% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 37 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Brady has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Brady's 273.5 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Saints are 35.0 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes three times against the Saints.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints are giving up 265.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Brady put together a 211-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 55.6% of his pass attempts and throwing for four touchdowns.

Brady has racked up 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) and has a 70.6% completion percentage (84-for-119) over his last three appearances, tossing 11 touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 57 18.4% 42 520 3 14 24.1% Mike Evans 59 19.1% 37 496 7 11 19.0% Antonio Brown 42 13.6% 29 418 4 3 5.2%

