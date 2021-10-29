Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

Tom Brady will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 8 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) meet the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Brady has collected 2,275 passing yards (325.0 per game) while going 203-for-303 (67.0% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 37 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Brady's 273.5 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Saints are 35.0 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes three times against the Saints.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints are giving up 265.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Brady put together a 211-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 55.6% of his pass attempts and throwing for four touchdowns.
  • Brady has racked up 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) and has a 70.6% completion percentage (84-for-119) over his last three appearances, tossing 11 touchdowns and one interception.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

57

18.4%

42

520

3

14

24.1%

Mike Evans

59

19.1%

37

496

7

11

19.0%

Antonio Brown

42

13.6%

29

418

4

3

5.2%

