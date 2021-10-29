Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Brady has collected 2,275 passing yards (325.0 per game) while going 203-for-303 (67.0% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 37 rushing yards (5.3 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Brady's 273.5 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Saints are 35.0 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes three times against the Saints.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints are giving up 265.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Brady put together a 211-yard performance against the Bears last week, completing 55.6% of his pass attempts and throwing for four touchdowns.
- Brady has racked up 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) and has a 70.6% completion percentage (84-for-119) over his last three appearances, tossing 11 touchdowns and one interception.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
57
18.4%
42
520
3
14
24.1%
Mike Evans
59
19.1%
37
496
7
11
19.0%
Antonio Brown
42
13.6%
29
418
4
3
5.2%
Powered By Data Skrive