October 29, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo

Before Tua Tagovailoa hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 8 with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 835 passing yards this season (119.3 per game) and has a 69.5% completion percentage (82-of-118), throwing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.
  • He has added 52 rushing yards on 11 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 7.4 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have run 65.8% passing plays and 34.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown 13 passes in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Tagovailoa averaged 124.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bills, 108.8 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass once over those games against the Bills.
  • This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's best pass defense (192.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Tagovailoa went 32-for-40 (80.0%) for 291 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
  • Tagovailoa tacked on four carries for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg) on 65-of-87 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on seven carries.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

51

18.4%

37

427

2

2

8.0%

Jaylen Waddle

57

20.6%

44

384

3

5

20.0%

DeVante Parker

32

11.6%

17

242

1

2

8.0%

