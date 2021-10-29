Before Tua Tagovailoa hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 8 with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa has thrown for 835 passing yards this season (119.3 per game) and has a 69.5% completion percentage (82-of-118), throwing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.

He has added 52 rushing yards on 11 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 7.4 yards per game.

The Dolphins have run 65.8% passing plays and 34.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa has thrown 13 passes in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Tagovailoa averaged 124.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bills, 108.8 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass once over those games against the Bills.

This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's best pass defense (192.8 yards allowed per game).

The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Tagovailoa went 32-for-40 (80.0%) for 291 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Tagovailoa tacked on four carries for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry in the running game.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg) on 65-of-87 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on seven carries.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 51 18.4% 37 427 2 2 8.0% Jaylen Waddle 57 20.6% 44 384 3 5 20.0% DeVante Parker 32 11.6% 17 242 1 2 8.0%

