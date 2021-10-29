Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 835 passing yards this season (119.3 per game) and has a 69.5% completion percentage (82-of-118), throwing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.
- He has added 52 rushing yards on 11 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 7.4 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have run 65.8% passing plays and 34.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tagovailoa has thrown 13 passes in the red zone this season, 25.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Tagovailoa averaged 124.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Bills, 108.8 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass once over those games against the Bills.
- This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's best pass defense (192.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Tagovailoa went 32-for-40 (80.0%) for 291 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Tagovailoa tacked on four carries for 29 yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry in the running game.
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 620 yards (206.7 ypg) on 65-of-87 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on seven carries.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
51
18.4%
37
427
2
2
8.0%
Jaylen Waddle
57
20.6%
44
384
3
5
20.0%
DeVante Parker
32
11.6%
17
242
1
2
8.0%
