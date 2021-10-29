The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) are 11-point favorites when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The game has a 47-point over/under.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in all six games this season.

So far this season, 85.7% of Navy's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 64.3 points per game, 17.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 57.7, 10.7 points above Friday's total of 47.

In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In Tulsa's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of six opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane score 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen surrender (31.9).

When Tulsa puts up more than 31.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 101.5 more yards per game (457.1) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (355.6).

In games that Tulsa totals more than 355.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (9).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Midshipmen have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Navy has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen average 17.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer than the Golden Hurricane give up (32.4).

The Midshipmen average 280.3 yards per game, 129.1 fewer yards than the 409.4 the Golden Hurricane allow.

This year the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (10).

