Tulsa vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in all six games this season.
- So far this season, 85.7% of Navy's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 47.
- The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 64.3 points per game, 17.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 57.7, 10.7 points above Friday's total of 47.
- In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- In Tulsa's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of six opportunities.
- The Golden Hurricane score 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen surrender (31.9).
- When Tulsa puts up more than 31.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 101.5 more yards per game (457.1) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (355.6).
- In games that Tulsa totals more than 355.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (9).
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Midshipmen have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 11 points or more.
- Navy has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen average 17.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer than the Golden Hurricane give up (32.4).
- The Midshipmen average 280.3 yards per game, 129.1 fewer yards than the 409.4 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- This year the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Navy
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.9
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
457.1
Avg. Total Yards
280.3
409.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
355.6
12
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
9