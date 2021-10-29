Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 32 receptions have led to 329 yards (47.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 45 times.
- Boyd has been the target of 45 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
- Boyd (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Boyd is averaging 41.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 5.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
- Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Boyd will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (291.8 yards allowed per game).
- With seven passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Boyd was targeted seven times and picked up 39 yards on four receptions.
- Boyd's 15 targets have led to nine catches for 70 yards (23.3 per game) during his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
45
21.1%
32
329
1
3
16.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
51
23.9%
35
754
6
2
11.1%
Tee Higgins
43
20.2%
25
256
2
5
27.8%
C.J. Uzomah
19
8.9%
17
256
5
1
5.6%
