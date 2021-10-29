Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) and the New York Jets (1-5) meet in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 32 receptions have led to 329 yards (47.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 45 times.

Boyd has been the target of 45 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

Boyd (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Boyd is averaging 41.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 5.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (291.8 yards allowed per game).

With seven passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Boyd was targeted seven times and picked up 39 yards on four receptions.

Boyd's 15 targets have led to nine catches for 70 yards (23.3 per game) during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tee Higgins 43 20.2% 25 256 2 5 27.8% C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6%

