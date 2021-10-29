Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Tyler Boyd ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) and the New York Jets (1-5) meet in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 32 receptions have led to 329 yards (47.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 45 times.
  • Boyd has been the target of 45 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.
  • Boyd (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Boyd is averaging 41.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 5.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
  • Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Boyd will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (291.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With seven passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Boyd was targeted seven times and picked up 39 yards on four receptions.
  • Boyd's 15 targets have led to nine catches for 70 yards (23.3 per game) during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tee Higgins

43

20.2%

25

256

2

5

27.8%

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

