AAC rivals meet when the UCF Knights (4-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the Temple Owls (3-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. UCF is favored by 10.5 points. The point total for the game is set at 52.

Odds for UCF vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in three of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.5 points lower than the 62.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Knights games this season is 63.1, 11.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.

The 52-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 54.8 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls allow (33.9).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.9 points.

The Knights average 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls give up per outing (376.3).

In games that UCF churns out more than 376.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Knights have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (7).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This year, the Owls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Temple's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Owls rack up 22.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Knights surrender (28.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Owls average 325.1 yards per game, 45.9 fewer yards than the 371.0 the Knights allow.

When Temple picks up more than 371.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Knights have 13 takeaways .

