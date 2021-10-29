Publish date:
UCF vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in three of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.5 points lower than the 62.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 63.1, 11.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.
- The 52-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 54.8 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This season, the Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Knights rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls allow (33.9).
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 33.9 points.
- The Knights average 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls give up per outing (376.3).
- In games that UCF churns out more than 376.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Knights have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (7).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This year, the Owls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Owls rack up 22.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Knights surrender (28.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.
- The Owls average 325.1 yards per game, 45.9 fewer yards than the 371.0 the Knights allow.
- When Temple picks up more than 371.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Knights have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Temple
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
419.4
Avg. Total Yards
325.1
371.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.3
10
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
7