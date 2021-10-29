The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will test their 13th-ranked passing attack against the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Trojans are heavily favored by 21 points in the outing. The game has a 56.5-point over/under.

Odds for USC vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 12.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.3 points per game, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

USC's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Trojans score just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.4).

USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Trojans collect 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (362.3).

USC is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 362.3 yards.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 13 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Wildcats rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans surrender (27.9).

The Wildcats rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (339.1) than the Trojans give up (382.3).

When Arizona totals more than 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats