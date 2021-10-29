Publish date:
USC vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for USC vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 12.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58.3 points per game, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- USC's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Trojans score just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.4).
- USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.
- The Trojans collect 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (362.3).
- USC is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 362.3 yards.
- This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 13 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for USC at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year the Wildcats rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans surrender (27.9).
- The Wildcats rack up 43.2 fewer yards per game (339.1) than the Trojans give up (382.3).
- When Arizona totals more than 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Arizona
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
444.7
Avg. Total Yards
339.1
382.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.3
13
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
5