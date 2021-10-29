The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4, 0-0 MWC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup against the Utah State Aggies (5-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The over/under is set at 65 points for the contest.

Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have scored at least 65 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 65 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 60.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.4, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65 .

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Aggies score 28.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (31.8).

When Utah State scores more than 31.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies collect only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (448.3).

When Utah State piles up more than 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, seven fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (18).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies surrender (28.7).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 422.5 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 445.7 the Aggies allow.

When Hawaii churns out more than 445.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Aggies' takeaways (10).

Season Stats