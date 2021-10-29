Publish date:
Utah State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State and its opponents have scored at least 65 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Hawaii's games have gone over 65 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 60.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.4, 3.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65 .
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Utah State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Aggies score 28.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (31.8).
- When Utah State scores more than 31.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies collect only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7), than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (448.3).
- When Utah State piles up more than 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, seven fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (18).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Hawaii's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies surrender (28.7).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.7 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 422.5 yards per game, 23.2 fewer yards than the 445.7 the Aggies allow.
- When Hawaii churns out more than 445.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Aggies' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Hawaii
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
29
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
464.7
Avg. Total Yards
422.5
445.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
11
Giveaways
19
10
Takeaways
18