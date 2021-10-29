Pac-12 rivals meet when the Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is favored by 6.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 60.5.

Odds for Utah vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.

In 50% of UCLA's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.

Saturday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 51.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Utes games this season is 51.3, 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .

The 60.5-point total for this game is 1.3 points below the 61.8 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Utes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Utah's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Utes put up 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins give up (26.3).

Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Utes rack up 408.9 yards per game, 23.1 more yards than the 385.8 the Bruins give up per contest.

Utah is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 385.8 yards.

The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Bruins have forced (14).

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 5-3-0 this year.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Bruins put up 7.9 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes give up (25.4).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.4 points.

The Bruins rack up 52.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Utes allow (364.3).

In games that UCLA totals over 364.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins have eight giveaways this season, while the Utes have nine takeaways .

Season Stats