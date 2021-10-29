Publish date:
Utah vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.
- In 50% of UCLA's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- Saturday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 51.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 51.3, 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .
- The 60.5-point total for this game is 1.3 points below the 61.8 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- So far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Utes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Utah's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Utes put up 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins give up (26.3).
- Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.
- The Utes rack up 408.9 yards per game, 23.1 more yards than the 385.8 the Bruins give up per contest.
- Utah is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals more than 385.8 yards.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Bruins have forced (14).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCLA is 5-3-0 this year.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Bruins put up 7.9 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes give up (25.4).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.4 points.
- The Bruins rack up 52.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Utes allow (364.3).
- In games that UCLA totals over 364.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins have eight giveaways this season, while the Utes have nine takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|UCLA
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26.3
408.9
Avg. Total Yards
416.3
364.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.8
10
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
14