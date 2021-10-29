Publish date:
Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest's games this season have gone over 70 points three of seven times.
- Duke's games have gone over 70 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 57.9 points per game, 12.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 61.7, 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 70 .
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 9.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- In Wake Forest's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- Wake Forest has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Demon Deacons put up 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils surrender (31.6).
- Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.
- The Demon Deacons collect 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (443.3).
- In games that Wake Forest piles up more than 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- In Duke's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year the Blue Devils score just 0.7 more points per game (27) than the Demon Deacons give up (26.3).
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (437.4).
- Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 437.4 yards.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Duke
43.1
Avg. Points Scored
27
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
469.6
Avg. Total Yards
472.3
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
6
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
10