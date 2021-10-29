Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) when they host the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between ACC foes at Truist Field. Wake Forest is favored by 16.5 points. The point total for the outing is set at 70.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over 70 points three of seven times.

Duke's games have gone over 70 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.9 points per game, 12.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 61.7, 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 70 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 9.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Demon Deacons have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Wake Forest has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons put up 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils surrender (31.6).

Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils give up per outing (443.3).

In games that Wake Forest piles up more than 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (10).

Duke Stats and Trends

In Duke's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year the Blue Devils score just 0.7 more points per game (27) than the Demon Deacons give up (26.3).

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.

The Blue Devils collect 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (437.4).

Duke is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 437.4 yards.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats