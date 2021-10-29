C-USA opponents square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 17.5 points. The over/under is 73.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.2 points higher than the combined 66.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 total in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 73 over/under in this game is 14.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in 49ers games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Hilltoppers put up 39.9 points per game, 12.5 more than the 49ers surrender per contest (27.4).

Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.

The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per contest (444.6).

In games that Western Kentucky totals over 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have seven giveaways this season, while the 49ers have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

Charlotte's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The 49ers put up 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33 points.

The 49ers rack up 51.3 fewer yards per game (397) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (448.3).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 448.3 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats