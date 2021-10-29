Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.2 points higher than the combined 66.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 total in this contest.
- The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 73 over/under in this game is 14.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in 49ers games this season.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Western Kentucky's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Hilltoppers put up 39.9 points per game, 12.5 more than the 49ers surrender per contest (27.4).
- Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per contest (444.6).
- In games that Western Kentucky totals over 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have seven giveaways this season, while the 49ers have eight takeaways .
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- Charlotte's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The 49ers put up 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33 points.
- The 49ers rack up 51.3 fewer yards per game (397) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (448.3).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 448.3 yards.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Charlotte
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
33
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
542.9
Avg. Total Yards
397
448.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
444.6
7
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
8