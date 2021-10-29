Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA opponents square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 17.5 points. The over/under is 73.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

  • Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
  • Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 6.2 points higher than the combined 66.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 total in this contest.
  • The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 73 over/under in this game is 14.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in 49ers games this season.
  • In Western Kentucky's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Hilltoppers put up 39.9 points per game, 12.5 more than the 49ers surrender per contest (27.4).
  • Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
  • The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per contest (444.6).
  • In games that Western Kentucky totals over 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Hilltoppers have seven giveaways this season, while the 49ers have eight takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.
  • Charlotte has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • Charlotte's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The 49ers put up 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).
  • Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33 points.
  • The 49ers rack up 51.3 fewer yards per game (397) than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (448.3).
  • Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 448.3 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Western KentuckyStatsCharlotte

39.9

Avg. Points Scored

26.9

33

Avg. Points Allowed

27.4

542.9

Avg. Total Yards

397

448.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

444.6

7

Giveaways

9

8

Takeaways

8