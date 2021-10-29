The Heartland Trophy is up for grabs when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) clash on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are 3.5-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 36.5 points.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 36.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in six of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 12.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points above the 33 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 36.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Hawkeyes games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Badgers rack up 6.5 more points per game (21.1) than the Hawkeyes allow (14.6).

Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 14.6 points.

The Badgers average 364.3 yards per game, 63.2 more yards than the 301.1 the Hawkeyes allow per contest.

Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 301.1 yards.

This year, the Badgers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Hawkeyes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Hawkeyes rack up 9.6 more points per game (28) than the Badgers give up (18.4).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 18.4 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers allow (223).

When Iowa amasses over 223 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Badgers' takeaways (8).

Season Stats