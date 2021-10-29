Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 36.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 36.5 points in six of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 49.1 points per game, 12.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 3.5 points above the 33 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 36.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 45.9 points per game average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year, the Badgers rack up 6.5 more points per game (21.1) than the Hawkeyes allow (14.6).
- Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 14.6 points.
- The Badgers average 364.3 yards per game, 63.2 more yards than the 301.1 the Hawkeyes allow per contest.
- Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 301.1 yards.
- This year, the Badgers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hawkeyes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Hawkeyes rack up 9.6 more points per game (28) than the Badgers give up (18.4).
- Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 18.4 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers allow (223).
- When Iowa amasses over 223 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Badgers' takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Iowa
21.1
Avg. Points Scored
28
18.4
Avg. Points Allowed
14.6
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
223
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.1
17
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
20