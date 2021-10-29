Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Moss has 208 rushing yards (34.7 per game) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.
- He has added 10 catches for 109 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 179 times this season, and he's carried 54 of those attempts (30.2%).
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Moss' 23.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Dolphins are 25.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Moss has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Dolphins, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 117.7 yards per game.
- This season the Dolphins are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- In Week 6 against the Titans, Moss rushed for 24 yards on eight carries.
- He racked up 15 yards on two receptions.
- Moss has 122 rushing yards (40.7 ypg) on 33 carries with one touchdown during his last three games.
- He's also caught five passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
54
30.2%
208
3
17
39.5%
3.9
Devin Singletary
60
33.5%
311
1
8
18.6%
5.2
Josh Allen
44
24.6%
214
2
15
34.9%
4.9
Mitchell Trubisky
10
5.6%
27
1
1
2.3%
2.7
