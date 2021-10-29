Zack Moss will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 8 when Moss' Buffalo Bills (4-2) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Moss has 208 rushing yards (34.7 per game) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.

He has added 10 catches for 109 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 179 times this season, and he's carried 54 of those attempts (30.2%).

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moss' matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Moss' 23.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Dolphins are 25.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Moss has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Dolphins, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 117.7 yards per game.

This season the Dolphins are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

In Week 6 against the Titans, Moss rushed for 24 yards on eight carries.

He racked up 15 yards on two receptions.

Moss has 122 rushing yards (40.7 ypg) on 33 carries with one touchdown during his last three games.

He's also caught five passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 54 30.2% 208 3 17 39.5% 3.9 Devin Singletary 60 33.5% 311 1 8 18.6% 5.2 Josh Allen 44 24.6% 214 2 15 34.9% 4.9 Mitchell Trubisky 10 5.6% 27 1 1 2.3% 2.7

Powered By Data Skrive