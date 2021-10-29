Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

Zack Moss will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 8 when Moss' Buffalo Bills (4-2) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Moss has 208 rushing yards (34.7 per game) on 54 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He has added 10 catches for 109 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 179 times this season, and he's carried 54 of those attempts (30.2%).
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Moss' 23.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Dolphins are 25.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moss has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Dolphins, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 117.7 yards per game.
  • This season the Dolphins are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In Week 6 against the Titans, Moss rushed for 24 yards on eight carries.
  • He racked up 15 yards on two receptions.
  • Moss has 122 rushing yards (40.7 ypg) on 33 carries with one touchdown during his last three games.
  • He's also caught five passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

54

30.2%

208

3

17

39.5%

3.9

Devin Singletary

60

33.5%

311

1

8

18.6%

5.2

Josh Allen

44

24.6%

214

2

15

34.9%

4.9

Mitchell Trubisky

10

5.6%

27

1

1

2.3%

2.7

