Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has hauled in 25 passes and leads his team with 354 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 50.6 yards per game.
- Brown has been the target of 43 of his team's 231 passing attempts this season, or 18.6% of the target share.
- Brown (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Brown has averaged 37.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 38.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass versus the Colts once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 256.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts' defense is 30th in the league, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 133-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on eight catches (16.6 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Brown has 18 catches (on 24 targets) for 262 yards and one touchdown, averaging 87.3 yards per game.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
43
18.6%
25
354
2
4
11.8%
Julio Jones
27
11.7%
17
301
0
3
8.8%
Chester Rogers
21
9.1%
14
186
1
2
5.9%
Jeremy McNichols
24
10.4%
18
170
1
2
5.9%
