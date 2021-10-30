Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (5-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) meet in a Week 8 matchup between AFC South foes at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has hauled in 25 passes and leads his team with 354 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 50.6 yards per game.
  • Brown has been the target of 43 of his team's 231 passing attempts this season, or 18.6% of the target share.
  • Brown (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Brown has averaged 37.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 38.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass versus the Colts once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 256.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts' defense is 30th in the league, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 133-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on eight catches (16.6 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Brown has 18 catches (on 24 targets) for 262 yards and one touchdown, averaging 87.3 yards per game.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

43

18.6%

25

354

2

4

11.8%

Julio Jones

27

11.7%

17

301

0

3

8.8%

Chester Rogers

21

9.1%

14

186

1

2

5.9%

Jeremy McNichols

24

10.4%

18

170

1

2

5.9%

