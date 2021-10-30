Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (5-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) meet in a Week 8 matchup between AFC South foes at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has hauled in 25 passes and leads his team with 354 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times, and averages 50.6 yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 43 of his team's 231 passing attempts this season, or 18.6% of the target share.

Brown (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the football in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Brown has averaged 37.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 38.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown has caught a touchdown pass versus the Colts once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 256.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts' defense is 30th in the league, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 133-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on eight catches (16.6 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Brown has 18 catches (on 24 targets) for 262 yards and one touchdown, averaging 87.3 yards per game.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 43 18.6% 25 354 2 4 11.8% Julio Jones 27 11.7% 17 301 0 3 8.8% Chester Rogers 21 9.1% 14 186 1 2 5.9% Jeremy McNichols 24 10.4% 18 170 1 2 5.9%

