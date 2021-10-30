Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen has put up a 393-yard season so far (65.5 yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 50 targets.
- Thielen has been the target of 50 of his team's 240 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.
- Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his three matchups against the Cowboys, Thielen's 69.7 receiving yards average is 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Thielen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Thielen will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (311.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 outing against the Panthers, Thielen was targeted 13 times, picking up 126 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Thielen has contributed with 16 receptions for 212 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 70.7 yards per game.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
50
20.8%
37
393
5
6
25.0%
Justin Jefferson
59
24.6%
41
542
3
6
25.0%
K.J. Osborn
35
14.6%
26
311
2
2
8.3%
Tyler Conklin
30
12.5%
22
240
1
4
16.7%
