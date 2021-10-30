Before placing any wagers on Adam Thielen's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Thielen's Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) meet in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has put up a 393-yard season so far (65.5 yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes on 50 targets.

Thielen has been the target of 50 of his team's 240 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.

Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his three matchups against the Cowboys, Thielen's 69.7 receiving yards average is 7.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Thielen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

This week Thielen will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (311.2 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 17th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 outing against the Panthers, Thielen was targeted 13 times, picking up 126 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Thielen has contributed with 16 receptions for 212 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 70.7 yards per game.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 50 20.8% 37 393 5 6 25.0% Justin Jefferson 59 24.6% 41 542 3 6 25.0% K.J. Osborn 35 14.6% 26 311 2 2 8.3% Tyler Conklin 30 12.5% 22 240 1 4 16.7%

