Alex Collins has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Collins' Seattle Seahawks (2-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 260 yards (37.1 per game), with two touchdowns.

He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 65 yards.

His team has run the ball 171 times this season, and he's handled 64 of those attempts (37.4%).

The Seahawks have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his only career matchup against the Jaguars, Collins recorded 82 rushing yards, 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Collins did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jaguars.

Collins will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 114.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Jaguars are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Collins rushed 16 times for 35 yards.

Collins has 183 yards on 51 carries (61.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

He also has four catches for 31 yards (10.3 ypg).

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alex Collins 64 37.4% 260 2 9 50.0% 4.1 Chris Carson 54 31.6% 232 3 7 38.9% 4.3 Russell Wilson 17 9.9% 68 1 1 5.6% 4.0 Travis Homer 5 2.9% 51 0 0 0.0% 10.2

