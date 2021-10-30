Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Alex Collins has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Collins' Seattle Seahawks (2-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 260 yards (37.1 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 65 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 171 times this season, and he's handled 64 of those attempts (37.4%).
  • The Seahawks have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his only career matchup against the Jaguars, Collins recorded 82 rushing yards, 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Collins did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • Collins will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 114.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Jaguars are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Collins rushed 16 times for 35 yards.
  • Collins has 183 yards on 51 carries (61.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
  • He also has four catches for 31 yards (10.3 ypg).

Collins' Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alex Collins

64

37.4%

260

2

9

50.0%

4.1

Chris Carson

54

31.6%

232

3

7

38.9%

4.3

Russell Wilson

17

9.9%

68

1

1

5.6%

4.0

Travis Homer

5

2.9%

51

0

0

0.0%

10.2

