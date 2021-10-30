Publish date:
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds
Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 260 yards (37.1 per game), with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 65 yards.
- His team has run the ball 171 times this season, and he's handled 64 of those attempts (37.4%).
- The Seahawks have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In his only career matchup against the Jaguars, Collins recorded 82 rushing yards, 24.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Collins did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- Collins will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 114.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Jaguars are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Collins rushed 16 times for 35 yards.
- Collins has 183 yards on 51 carries (61.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
- He also has four catches for 31 yards (10.3 ypg).
Collins' Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alex Collins
64
37.4%
260
2
9
50.0%
4.1
Chris Carson
54
31.6%
232
3
7
38.9%
4.3
Russell Wilson
17
9.9%
68
1
1
5.6%
4.0
Travis Homer
5
2.9%
51
0
0
0.0%
10.2
Powered By Data Skrive