In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Allen Robinson II and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-4) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has racked up 250 receiving yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 balls on 40 targets.

Robinson has been the target of 22.1% (40 total) of his team's 181 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the football in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Robinson collected 85 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers, 44.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Robinson did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Robinson's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 221.2 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Robinson reeled in two passes for 16 yards while being targeted four times.

Robinson has caught 10 passes on 16 targets for 101 yards over his last three games, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 40 22.1% 23 250 1 4 25.0% Darnell Mooney 44 24.3% 27 345 1 3 18.8% Cole Kmet 30 16.6% 19 173 0 2 12.5% Marquise Goodwin 17 9.4% 9 91 0 1 6.2%

Powered By Data Skrive