Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has carried the ball 114 times for a team-high 419 yards (69.8 per game), with one touchdown.
- He also averages 40.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 25 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
- He has received 114 of his team's 187 carries this season (61.0%).
- The Saints have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Kamara's 52.2 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Buccaneers are 9.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Buccaneers, has run for a TD five times (including multiple scores in one game).
- Kamara will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 67.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
- The Buccaneers have conceded three rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kamara rushed for 51 yards on 20 carries.
- He added 10 receptions for 128 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Kamara has taken 62 carries for 242 yards (80.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught 15 passes for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
114
61.0%
419
1
16
53.3%
3.7
Mark Ingram II
92
49.2%
294
1
14
46.7%
3.2
Jameis Winston
28
15.0%
126
1
4
13.3%
4.5
Taysom Hill
16
8.6%
77
3
8
26.7%
4.8
