Alvin Kamara will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 8 when Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has carried the ball 114 times for a team-high 419 yards (69.8 per game), with one touchdown.

He also averages 40.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 25 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns.

He has received 114 of his team's 187 carries this season (61.0%).

The Saints have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Kamara's 52.2 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Buccaneers are 9.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Buccaneers, has run for a TD five times (including multiple scores in one game).

Kamara will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 67.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.

The Buccaneers have conceded three rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kamara rushed for 51 yards on 20 carries.

He added 10 receptions for 128 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

In his last three games, Kamara has taken 62 carries for 242 yards (80.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 15 passes for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 114 61.0% 419 1 16 53.3% 3.7 Mark Ingram II 92 49.2% 294 1 14 46.7% 3.2 Jameis Winston 28 15.0% 126 1 4 13.3% 4.5 Taysom Hill 16 8.6% 77 3 8 26.7% 4.8

