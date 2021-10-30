Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Alvin Kamara will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 8 when Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has carried the ball 114 times for a team-high 419 yards (69.8 per game), with one touchdown.
  • He also averages 40.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 25 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 114 of his team's 187 carries this season (61.0%).
  • The Saints have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Kamara's 52.2 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Buccaneers are 9.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Buccaneers, has run for a TD five times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Kamara will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 67.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
  • The Buccaneers have conceded three rushing touchdowns, third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Kamara rushed for 51 yards on 20 carries.
  • He added 10 receptions for 128 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Kamara has taken 62 carries for 242 yards (80.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 15 passes for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

114

61.0%

419

1

16

53.3%

3.7

Mark Ingram II

92

49.2%

294

1

14

46.7%

3.2

Jameis Winston

28

15.0%

126

1

4

13.3%

4.5

Taysom Hill

16

8.6%

77

3

8

26.7%

4.8

