Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has taken 103 carries for a team-leading 408 rushing yards (58.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- He has added 14 catches for 124 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 183 times this season, and he's taken 103 of those attempts (56.3%).
- The Football Team, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- Allowing 99.3 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Broncos are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- Gibson put together a 51-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 14 times.
- During his last three games, Gibson has run for 155 yards on 44 carries (51.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
103
56.3%
408
3
13
46.4%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
35
19.1%
222
1
8
28.6%
6.3
J.D. McKissic
29
15.8%
122
1
4
14.3%
4.2
DeAndre Carter
3
1.6%
40
0
1
3.6%
13.3
