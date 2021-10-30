Before placing any bets on Antonio Gibson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-4) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has taken 103 carries for a team-leading 408 rushing yards (58.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

He has added 14 catches for 124 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 183 times this season, and he's taken 103 of those attempts (56.3%).

The Football Team, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

Allowing 99.3 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Broncos are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Gibson put together a 51-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 14 times.

During his last three games, Gibson has run for 155 yards on 44 carries (51.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 103 56.3% 408 3 13 46.4% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 35 19.1% 222 1 8 28.6% 6.3 J.D. McKissic 29 15.8% 122 1 4 14.3% 4.2 DeAndre Carter 3 1.6% 40 0 1 3.6% 13.3

