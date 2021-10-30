Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Washington vs. Denver

Author:

Before placing any bets on Antonio Gibson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-5) and the Denver Broncos (3-4) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has taken 103 carries for a team-leading 408 rushing yards (58.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • He has added 14 catches for 124 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 183 times this season, and he's taken 103 of those attempts (56.3%).
  • The Football Team, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Allowing 99.3 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Broncos are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • Gibson put together a 51-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Packers, carrying the ball 14 times.
  • During his last three games, Gibson has run for 155 yards on 44 carries (51.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

103

56.3%

408

3

13

46.4%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

35

19.1%

222

1

8

28.6%

6.3

J.D. McKissic

29

15.8%

122

1

4

14.3%

4.2

DeAndre Carter

3

1.6%

40

0

1

3.6%

13.3

