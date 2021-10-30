The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Kidd Brewer Stadium. UL Monroe is a 27-point underdog. The game has a 57.5-point over/under.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points only twice this year.

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 58.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.9 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Mountaineers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 27 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Mountaineers put up 31.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Warhawks give up per outing (34.4).

Appalachian State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.4 points.

The Mountaineers collect only 7.4 more yards per game (456.1) than the Warhawks give up per contest (448.7).

In games that Appalachian State amasses more than 448.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 14 takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Warhawks have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 27 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Warhawks put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Mountaineers allow (24).

UL Monroe is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 24 points.

The Warhawks collect 73.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Mountaineers allow (375).

The Warhawks have six giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have eight takeaways .

Season Stats