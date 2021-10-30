The Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are 16-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. The total has been set at 54 points for this game.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.5, is 2.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.1, 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 4.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 16 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Arizona State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Sun Devils score 6.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Cougars give up (25.1).

Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.1 points.

The Sun Devils average 432.3 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 391.4 the Cougars give up per outing.

When Arizona State churns out more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 15 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 5-3-0 this year.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Cougars score 24.9 points per game, six more than the Sun Devils give up (18.9).

Washington State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.

The Cougars rack up 51.3 more yards per game (372.6) than the Sun Devils allow (321.3).

In games that Washington State churns out more than 321.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (11).

Season Stats