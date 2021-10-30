The Carolina Panthers (3-4) are 3-point underdogs as they try to stop their four-game losing streak in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game's point total is 46.5.

Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of six games this season.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 3.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.7 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's total of 46.5.

The 45.5 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers surrender (20.9).

When Atlanta records more than 20.9 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons rack up 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (307.4).

When Atlanta churns out over 307.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Panthers score 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (29.3).

The Panthers collect 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons give up per matchup (362.7).

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 362.7 yards.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this season, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Carolina is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

This season, in three away games, Carolina has gone over the total once.

The average total in Panthers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

