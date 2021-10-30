Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of six games this season.
- Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 3.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 50.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.7 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's total of 46.5.
- The 45.5 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers surrender (20.9).
- When Atlanta records more than 20.9 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons rack up 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (307.4).
- When Atlanta churns out over 307.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).
Panthers stats and trends
- In Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Panthers score 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (29.3).
- The Panthers collect 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons give up per matchup (362.7).
- Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 362.7 yards.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (5).
Home and road insights
- Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
- The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
- In three home games this season, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
- Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
- Carolina is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.
- The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
- This season, in three away games, Carolina has gone over the total once.
- The average total in Panthers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).
