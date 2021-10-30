Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (3-4) are 3-point underdogs as they try to stop their four-game losing streak in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game's point total is 46.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of six games this season.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.4, is 3.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.7 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The 45.5 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Atlanta has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
  • The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers surrender (20.9).
  • When Atlanta records more than 20.9 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Falcons rack up 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (307.4).
  • When Atlanta churns out over 307.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Panthers.
  • In Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Panthers score 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (29.3).
  • The Panthers collect 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons give up per matchup (362.7).
  • Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 362.7 yards.
  • This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • In three home games this season, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
  • Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • Carolina is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.
  • The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in three away games, Carolina has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Panthers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.