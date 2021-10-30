Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

A pair of the nation's strongest offenses square off when the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 7 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 66.5.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Auburn and its opponents have combined for 66.5 points or more just one time this year.
  • So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 77.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 18.5 points greater than the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.3, 12.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 75.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Auburn is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Auburn has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers average 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).
  • Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.3 points.
  • The Tigers collect 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per outing (422.0).
  • Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 422.0 yards.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).
  • In Ole Miss' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Rebels rack up 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers allow (19.7).
  • When Ole Miss records more than 19.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Rebels collect 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (342.0).
  • In games that Ole Miss amasses over 342.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats

AuburnStatsOle Miss

35.4

Avg. Points Scored

41.9

19.7

Avg. Points Allowed

28.3

447.9

Avg. Total Yards

541.1

342.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

422.0

5

Giveaways

5

6

Takeaways

12