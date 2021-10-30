A pair of the nation's strongest offenses square off when the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 7 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 66.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have combined for 66.5 points or more just one time this year.

So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.

The two teams combine to score 77.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 18.5 points greater than the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.3, 12.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 75.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Auburn has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).

Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.3 points.

The Tigers collect 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per outing (422.0).

Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 422.0 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

In Ole Miss' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

This season the Rebels rack up 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers allow (19.7).

When Ole Miss records more than 19.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rebels collect 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (342.0).

In games that Ole Miss amasses over 342.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats