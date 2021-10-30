Publish date:
Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have combined for 66.5 points or more just one time this year.
- So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.
- The two teams combine to score 77.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 18.5 points greater than the 48 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.3, 12.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 75.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Auburn has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels allow (28.3).
- Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.3 points.
- The Tigers collect 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per outing (422.0).
- Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 422.0 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rebels have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Rebels rack up 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers allow (19.7).
- When Ole Miss records more than 19.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Rebels collect 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (342.0).
- In games that Ole Miss amasses over 342.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Ole Miss
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
41.9
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
541.1
342.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.0
5
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
12