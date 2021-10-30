Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (4-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) play in a Week 8 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield leads Cleveland with 1,474 passing yards (210.6 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's added 75 rushing yards on 20 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

The Browns have called a pass in 47.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Mayfield has thrown 18 passes in the red zone this season, 24.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Mayfield averaged 163.9 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Steelers, 54.6 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Mayfield threw one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.

The 261.5 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Mayfield did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.

Mayfield has thrown for 539 yards (179.7 ypg) on 42-of-60 passing with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 21 10.0% 17 284 1 2 10.0% Donovan Peoples-Jones 15 7.2% 13 228 2 1 5.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 33 15.8% 16 226 0 3 15.0%

