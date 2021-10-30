Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Publish date:

Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Baker Mayfield for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (4-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) play in a Week 8 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield leads Cleveland with 1,474 passing yards (210.6 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's added 75 rushing yards on 20 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 47.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mayfield has thrown 18 passes in the red zone this season, 24.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Mayfield averaged 163.9 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Steelers, 54.6 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mayfield threw one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.
  • The 261.5 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Mayfield did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.
  • Mayfield has thrown for 539 yards (179.7 ypg) on 42-of-60 passing with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

21

10.0%

17

284

1

2

10.0%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

15

7.2%

13

228

2

1

5.0%

Odell Beckham Jr.

33

15.8%

16

226

0

3

15.0%

