Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield leads Cleveland with 1,474 passing yards (210.6 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173), tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's added 75 rushing yards on 20 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
- The Browns have called a pass in 47.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mayfield has thrown 18 passes in the red zone this season, 24.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Mayfield averaged 163.9 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Steelers, 54.6 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Mayfield threw one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.
- The 261.5 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Mayfield did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Broncos.
- Mayfield has thrown for 539 yards (179.7 ypg) on 42-of-60 passing with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
21
10.0%
17
284
1
2
10.0%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
15
7.2%
13
228
2
1
5.0%
Odell Beckham Jr.
33
15.8%
16
226
0
3
15.0%
