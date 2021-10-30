The No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's 14th-ranked scoring offense, meet the Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and their ninth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bears are just 2.5-point favorites. A 61-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Baylor's games this season have gone over 61 points three of seven times.

So far this season, 42.9% of Texas' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.9, is 18.9 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.7 fewer than the 61 total in this contest.

Bears games have an average total of 49.5 points this season, 11.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Longhorns have averaged a total of 60.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 5-2-0 this year.

The Bears have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Bears score 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns allow (29.6).

Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.6 points.

The Bears collect 36.1 more yards per game (471.0) than the Longhorns give up per outing (434.9).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 434.9 yards.

The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 11 takeaways .

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Texas' games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This season the Longhorns put up 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).

Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.

The Longhorns collect 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears allow per contest (335.0).

Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 335.0 yards.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (11).

