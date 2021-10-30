Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor's games this season have gone over 61 points three of seven times.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Texas' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.9, is 18.9 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.7 fewer than the 61 total in this contest.
- Bears games have an average total of 49.5 points this season, 11.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Longhorns have averaged a total of 60.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 5-2-0 this year.
- The Bears have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This year, the Bears score 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns allow (29.6).
- Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.6 points.
- The Bears collect 36.1 more yards per game (471.0) than the Longhorns give up per outing (434.9).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up more than 434.9 yards.
- The Bears have five giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 11 takeaways .
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Texas' games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This season the Longhorns put up 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).
- Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.
- The Longhorns collect 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears allow per contest (335.0).
- Texas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 335.0 yards.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
471.0
Avg. Total Yards
456.7
335.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
434.9
5
Giveaways
8
11
Takeaways
11