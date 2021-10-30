Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Roethlisberger has recorded 1,515 passing yards (252.5 per game) while going 153-for-235 (65.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has tacked on six rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 1.0 yards per game.
- The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while running the ball 35.8% of the time.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 25 of his 235 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In eight matchups against the Browns, Roethlisberger averaged 210.6 passing yards per game, 36.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Browns.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns are allowing 235.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, Roethlisberger completed 72.5% of his passes for 229 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Roethlisberger has racked up 714 passing yards (238.0 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (70-of-105) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
