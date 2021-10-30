Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 8 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) square off against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Roethlisberger has recorded 1,515 passing yards (252.5 per game) while going 153-for-235 (65.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has tacked on six rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while running the ball 35.8% of the time.

Roethlisberger has attempted 25 of his 235 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In eight matchups against the Browns, Roethlisberger averaged 210.6 passing yards per game, 36.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Browns.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns are allowing 235.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, Roethlisberger completed 72.5% of his passes for 229 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Roethlisberger has racked up 714 passing yards (238.0 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (70-of-105) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0%

