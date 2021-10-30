Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 8 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) square off against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Roethlisberger has recorded 1,515 passing yards (252.5 per game) while going 153-for-235 (65.1% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on six rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 1.0 yards per game.
  • The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while running the ball 35.8% of the time.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 25 of his 235 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In eight matchups against the Browns, Roethlisberger averaged 210.6 passing yards per game, 36.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Browns.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The Browns are allowing 235.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have surrendered 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, Roethlisberger completed 72.5% of his passes for 229 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Roethlisberger has racked up 714 passing yards (238.0 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (70-of-105) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

