The Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) and the 25th-ranked passing defense will host the Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) and the 23rd-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Rams are only 2.5-point underdogs. The point total is 51.5.

Odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points three of seven times.

Colorado State's games have yet to go over 51.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.0 points more than the 42.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 60.4 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.4 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Broncos rack up 9.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Rams allow (20.4).

Boise State is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.4 points.

The Broncos rack up 67.7 more yards per game (363.0) than the Rams allow per outing (295.3).

In games that Boise State amasses over 295.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (9).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rams have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rams put up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Broncos allow.

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 22.1 points.

The Rams rack up just 0.4 fewer yards per game (407.0) than the Broncos give up (407.4).

Colorado State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 407.4 yards.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats