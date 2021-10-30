Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Cooks' Houston Texans (1-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) hit the field in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Cooks has 45 catches (on 64 targets) and leads the Texans with 502 receiving yards (71.7 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Cooks has been the target of 29.8% (64 total) of his team's 215 passing attempts this season.

Cooks (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have thrown the football in 55.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Cooks totaled zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 69.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Rams.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 285.4 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have allowed seven passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Cooks was targeted seven times and picked up 21 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Cooks has caught 17 passes for 133 yards. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 44.3 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 64 29.8% 45 502 1 3 16.7% David Johnson 24 11.2% 19 154 1 3 16.7% Chris Conley 12 5.6% 7 134 1 0 0.0% Jordan Akins 20 9.3% 14 124 0 3 16.7%

