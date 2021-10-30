Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Cooks' Houston Texans (1-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) hit the field in Week 8 at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Cooks has 45 catches (on 64 targets) and leads the Texans with 502 receiving yards (71.7 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
  • Cooks has been the target of 29.8% (64 total) of his team's 215 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooks (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have thrown the football in 55.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Cooks totaled zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 69.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Rams.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 285.4 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have allowed seven passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Cooks was targeted seven times and picked up 21 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Cooks has caught 17 passes for 133 yards. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 44.3 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

64

29.8%

45

502

1

3

16.7%

David Johnson

24

11.2%

19

154

1

3

16.7%

Chris Conley

12

5.6%

7

134

1

0

0.0%

Jordan Akins

20

9.3%

14

124

0

3

16.7%

