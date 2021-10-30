Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Houston vs. Los Angeles
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Cooks has 45 catches (on 64 targets) and leads the Texans with 502 receiving yards (71.7 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Cooks has been the target of 29.8% (64 total) of his team's 215 passing attempts this season.
- Cooks (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have thrown the football in 55.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Cooks totaled zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 69.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooks did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Rams.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 285.4 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have allowed seven passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Cooks was targeted seven times and picked up 21 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Cooks has caught 17 passes for 133 yards. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 44.3 yards per game.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
64
29.8%
45
502
1
3
16.7%
David Johnson
24
11.2%
19
154
1
3
16.7%
Chris Conley
12
5.6%
7
134
1
0
0.0%
Jordan Akins
20
9.3%
14
124
0
3
16.7%
