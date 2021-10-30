The Miami Dolphins (1-6) are an enormous underdog by two touchdowns as they attempt to break a six-game slide in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. The point total is set at 48.5 for the contest.

Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in four of seven games this season.

In 42.9% of Miami's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.8, 1.3 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 2.7 points higher than the 45.8 average total in Dolphins games this season.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bills covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Bills score 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins give up (29.6).

Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.6 points.

The Bills average just 3.4 fewer yards per game (411.5), than the Dolphins give up per contest (414.9).

In games that Buffalo churns out more than 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Bills have five turnovers, four fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (9).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Miami has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Dolphins put up just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the Bills surrender (16.3).

When Miami scores more than 16.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Dolphins collect 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills give up (270.2).

In games that Miami piles up over 270.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Buffalo has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, as 14-point favorites or more, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This year, in three home games, Buffalo has hit the over once.

This season, Bills home games average 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

In away games, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

In four road games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 45.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

