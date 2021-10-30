Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- In 42.9% of Miami's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
- The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bills games this season is 49.8, 1.3 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
- The 48.5 over/under in this game is 2.7 points higher than the 45.8 average total in Dolphins games this season.
Bills stats and trends
- In Buffalo's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bills covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bills score 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins give up (29.6).
- Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.6 points.
- The Bills average just 3.4 fewer yards per game (411.5), than the Dolphins give up per contest (414.9).
- In games that Buffalo churns out more than 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Bills have five turnovers, four fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (9).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Dolphins.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Miami has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Dolphins put up just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the Bills surrender (16.3).
- When Miami scores more than 16.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- The Dolphins collect 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills give up (270.2).
- In games that Miami piles up over 270.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (16).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Buffalo has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, as 14-point favorites or more, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- This year, in three home games, Buffalo has hit the over once.
- This season, Bills home games average 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
- In away games, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- In four road games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.
- This season, Dolphins away games average 45.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.