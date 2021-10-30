Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Bowling Green's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 54.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are three more than the 51.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
  • The 49.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Buffalo has covered the spread twice this year.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • This year, the Bulls put up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons give up (28.9).
  • Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.
  • The Bulls average 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons allow per contest (360.1).
  • Buffalo is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 360.1 yards.
  • The Bulls have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 12 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
  • Bowling Green has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this year.
  • Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Falcons score 19.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Bulls give up (25.6).
  • Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow per matchup (403.8).
  • This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Bulls' takeaways (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

BuffaloStatsBowling Green

32.4

Avg. Points Scored

19.5

25.6

Avg. Points Allowed

28.9

415.1

Avg. Total Yards

314.9

403.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

360.1

8

Giveaways

15

10

Takeaways

12