Oddsmakers heavily favor the Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Bowling Green's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 54.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are three more than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread twice this year.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Bulls put up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons give up (28.9).

Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Bulls average 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons allow per contest (360.1).

Buffalo is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 360.1 yards.

The Bulls have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this year.

Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Falcons score 19.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Bulls give up (25.6).

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.

The Falcons rack up 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow per matchup (403.8).

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Bulls' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats