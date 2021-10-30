Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Bowling Green's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 54.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are three more than the 51.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread twice this year.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Bulls put up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons give up (28.9).
- Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.
- The Bulls average 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons allow per contest (360.1).
- Buffalo is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 360.1 yards.
- The Bulls have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 12 takeaways .
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this year.
- Bowling Green's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Falcons score 19.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Bulls give up (25.6).
- Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.
- The Falcons rack up 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow per matchup (403.8).
- This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Bulls' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
25.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
415.1
Avg. Total Yards
314.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
360.1
8
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12