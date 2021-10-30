Publish date:
BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for BYU vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 66 points in a game this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Virginia's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 63.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 17.1 points more than the 48.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.2, 10.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66 .
- The 66 over/under in this game is 0.3 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Cavaliers games this season.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
- BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Cougars score just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Cavaliers surrender (26.4).
- BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.
- The Cougars average 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6) than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (432.8).
- In games that BYU churns out more than 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have nine takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers score 37.6 points per game, 15.1 more than the Cougars allow (22.5).
- Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
- The Cavaliers average 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars give up (386.4).
- When Virginia totals more than 386.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Virginia
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
37.6
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
401.6
Avg. Total Yards
539.5
386.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.8
7
Giveaways
10
12
Takeaways
9