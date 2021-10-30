The No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) are favored by only 2.5 points against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. This game has an over/under of 66 points.

Odds for BYU vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 66 points in a game this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Virginia's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.

Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 63.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 17.1 points more than the 48.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.2, 10.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66 .

The 66 over/under in this game is 0.3 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Cavaliers games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year, the Cougars score just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Cavaliers surrender (26.4).

BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.

The Cougars average 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6) than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (432.8).

In games that BYU churns out more than 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have nine takeaways .

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers score 37.6 points per game, 15.1 more than the Cougars allow (22.5).

Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Cavaliers average 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars give up (386.4).

When Virginia totals more than 386.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats