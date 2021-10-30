Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on C.J. Uzomah for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take the field against the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Uzomah has 17 catches (on 19 targets) for 256 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 36.6 yards per game.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 8.9% (19 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.4% of the time while running the ball 46.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • Uzomah has averaged 55 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jets, 29.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are allowing 291.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Uzomah was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 91 yards (30.3 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Uzomah has racked up 40.7 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on eight targets.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

Tee Higgins

43

20.2%

25

256

2

5

27.8%

