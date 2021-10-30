In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on C.J. Uzomah for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take the field against the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Uzomah has 17 catches (on 19 targets) for 256 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 36.6 yards per game.

Uzomah has been the target of 8.9% (19 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.

The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.4% of the time while running the ball 46.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Uzomah has averaged 55 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jets, 29.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are allowing 291.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Uzomah was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 91 yards (30.3 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Uzomah has racked up 40.7 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on eight targets.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% Tee Higgins 43 20.2% 25 256 2 5 27.8%

