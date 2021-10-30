Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Uzomah has 17 catches (on 19 targets) for 256 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 36.6 yards per game.
- Uzomah has been the target of 8.9% (19 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.
- The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.4% of the time while running the ball 46.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- Uzomah has averaged 55 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jets, 29.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets are allowing 291.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Uzomah was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 91 yards (30.3 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three outings, Uzomah has racked up 40.7 yards per game with three touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on eight targets.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
19
8.9%
17
256
5
1
5.6%
Ja'Marr Chase
51
23.9%
35
754
6
2
11.1%
Tyler Boyd
45
21.1%
32
329
1
3
16.7%
Tee Higgins
43
20.2%
25
256
2
5
27.8%
