Calvin Ridley will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ridley and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ridley's 52 targets have resulted in 31 receptions for 281 yards (46.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.1% of the 247 passes thrown by his team have gone Ridley's way.

Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his six matchups against the Panthers, Ridley's 91.8 receiving yards average is 19.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Ridley has caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Ridley will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (216.4 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Ridley grabbed four passes for 26 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.

Ridley has 11 receptions (on 23 targets) for 106 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Calvin Ridley 52 21.1% 31 281 2 10 27.0% Kyle Pitts 44 17.8% 31 471 1 8 21.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 36 14.6% 27 296 4 7 18.9% Hayden Hurst 19 7.7% 16 138 1 3 8.1%

