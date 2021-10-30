Publish date:
Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ridley's 52 targets have resulted in 31 receptions for 281 yards (46.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.1% of the 247 passes thrown by his team have gone Ridley's way.
- Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In his six matchups against the Panthers, Ridley's 91.8 receiving yards average is 19.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Ridley has caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- This week Ridley will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (216.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Ridley grabbed four passes for 26 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.
- Ridley has 11 receptions (on 23 targets) for 106 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 35.3 yards per game.
Ridley's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Calvin Ridley
52
21.1%
31
281
2
10
27.0%
Kyle Pitts
44
17.8%
31
471
1
8
21.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
36
14.6%
27
296
4
7
18.9%
Hayden Hurst
19
7.7%
16
138
1
3
8.1%
