October 30, 2021
Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Calvin Ridley will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ridley and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ridley's 52 targets have resulted in 31 receptions for 281 yards (46.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.1% of the 247 passes thrown by his team have gone Ridley's way.
  • Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In his six matchups against the Panthers, Ridley's 91.8 receiving yards average is 19.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Ridley has caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Ridley will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (216.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Ridley grabbed four passes for 26 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.
  • Ridley has 11 receptions (on 23 targets) for 106 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Calvin Ridley

52

21.1%

31

281

2

10

27.0%

Kyle Pitts

44

17.8%

31

471

1

8

21.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

36

14.6%

27

296

4

7

18.9%

Hayden Hurst

19

7.7%

16

138

1

3

8.1%

