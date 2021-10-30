Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before placing any bets on Carson Wentz's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz leads Indianapolis with 1,695 passing yards (242.1 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage (141-for-219), tossing 11 touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 97 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz has attempted 24 of his 219 passes in the red zone, accounting for 33.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Wentz averages 271 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans, 22.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Titans over those games, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The 291.0 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Wentz went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 150 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Wentz added four carries for 23 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Wentz has put up 775 passing yards (258.3 ypg) on 53-of-81 with six touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 29 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

50

22.3%

35

508

2

6

25.0%

Zach Pascal

35

15.6%

21

218

3

9

37.5%

Jonathan Taylor

21

9.4%

18

213

1

1

4.2%

