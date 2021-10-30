Before placing any bets on Carson Wentz's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz leads Indianapolis with 1,695 passing yards (242.1 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage (141-for-219), tossing 11 touchdowns and one interception.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 97 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz has attempted 24 of his 219 passes in the red zone, accounting for 33.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Wentz averages 271 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans, 22.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Titans over those games, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.

The 291.0 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Wentz went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 150 yards with two touchdown passes.

Wentz added four carries for 23 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Wentz has put up 775 passing yards (258.3 ypg) on 53-of-81 with six touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 29 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 50 22.3% 35 508 2 6 25.0% Zach Pascal 35 15.6% 21 218 3 9 37.5% Jonathan Taylor 21 9.4% 18 213 1 1 4.2%

