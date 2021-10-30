Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz leads Indianapolis with 1,695 passing yards (242.1 per game) and has a 64.4% completion percentage (141-for-219), tossing 11 touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 97 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz has attempted 24 of his 219 passes in the red zone, accounting for 33.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Wentz averages 271 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans, 22.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Titans over those games, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The 291.0 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Wentz went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 150 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Wentz added four carries for 23 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Wentz has put up 775 passing yards (258.3 ypg) on 53-of-81 with six touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 29 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
50
22.3%
35
508
2
6
25.0%
Zach Pascal
35
15.6%
21
218
3
9
37.5%
Jonathan Taylor
21
9.4%
18
213
1
1
4.2%
