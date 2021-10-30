Chase Claypool has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 8 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has 22 catches on 42 targets for 358 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Claypool has been the target of 17.9% (42 total) of his team's 235 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Claypool has averaged 78 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Browns are conceding 235.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 17-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6 on two catches while being targeted seven times.

Over his last three outings, Claypool has caught seven passes on 13 targets for 147 yards and one touchdown, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0% Pat Freiermuth 20 8.5% 18 158 1 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive