Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Chase Claypool has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 8 when Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has 22 catches on 42 targets for 358 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.7 yards per game.
  • Claypool has been the target of 17.9% (42 total) of his team's 235 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Claypool has averaged 78 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Browns are conceding 235.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Claypool put together a 17-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6 on two catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Over his last three outings, Claypool has caught seven passes on 13 targets for 147 yards and one touchdown, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

Pat Freiermuth

20

8.5%

18

158

1

3

12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive