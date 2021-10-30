Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has 22 catches on 42 targets for 358 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.7 yards per game.
- Claypool has been the target of 17.9% (42 total) of his team's 235 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 64.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Claypool has averaged 78 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Browns are conceding 235.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Claypool put together a 17-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6 on two catches while being targeted seven times.
- Over his last three outings, Claypool has caught seven passes on 13 targets for 147 yards and one touchdown, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
Pat Freiermuth
20
8.5%
18
158
1
3
12.0%
Powered By Data Skrive