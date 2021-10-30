Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Chris Godwin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Godwin's team-high 520 receiving yards (74.3 per game) have come on 42 catches (57 targets) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.4% of the 309 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while running the ball 34.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Godwin's 55.6 receiving yards per game in his nine matchups against the Saints are 20.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In nine matchups with the Saints, Godwin has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • This week Godwin will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (265.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have conceded six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Godwin caught eight passes for 111 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
  • Godwin's 27 targets have led to 20 catches for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

57

18.4%

42

520

3

14

24.1%

Mike Evans

59

19.1%

37

496

7

11

19.0%

Antonio Brown

42

13.6%

29

418

4

3

5.2%

Leonard Fournette

34

11.0%

27

222

0

6

10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive