Before placing any wagers on Chris Godwin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's team-high 520 receiving yards (74.3 per game) have come on 42 catches (57 targets) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 309 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while running the ball 34.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Godwin's 55.6 receiving yards per game in his nine matchups against the Saints are 20.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups with the Saints, Godwin has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.

This week Godwin will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (265.5 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have conceded six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Godwin caught eight passes for 111 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

Godwin's 27 targets have led to 20 catches for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 57 18.4% 42 520 3 14 24.1% Mike Evans 59 19.1% 37 496 7 11 19.0% Antonio Brown 42 13.6% 29 418 4 3 5.2% Leonard Fournette 34 11.0% 27 222 0 6 10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive