Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin's team-high 520 receiving yards (74.3 per game) have come on 42 catches (57 targets) plus three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 309 passes thrown by his team have gone Godwin's way.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while running the ball 34.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Godwin's 55.6 receiving yards per game in his nine matchups against the Saints are 20.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups with the Saints, Godwin has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
- This week Godwin will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (265.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints have conceded six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Godwin caught eight passes for 111 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
- Godwin's 27 targets have led to 20 catches for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
57
18.4%
42
520
3
14
24.1%
Mike Evans
59
19.1%
37
496
7
11
19.0%
Antonio Brown
42
13.6%
29
418
4
3
5.2%
Leonard Fournette
34
11.0%
27
222
0
6
10.3%
Powered By Data Skrive