There will be player prop bet markets available for Chuba Hubbard before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has a team-high 309 rushing yards (44.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He also has 17 receptions for 110 yards (15.7 per game).

He has received 84 of his team's 187 carries this season (44.9%).

The Panthers have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons give up 112.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Falcons have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hubbard rushed for 28 yards on 12 carries.

Hubbard added four catches for 28 yards.

In his last three games, Hubbard has 190 rushing yards on 52 carries (63.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 84 44.9% 309 1 8 26.7% 3.7 Christian McCaffrey 52 27.8% 201 1 12 40.0% 3.9 Sam Darnold 26 13.9% 110 5 6 20.0% 4.2 Royce Freeman 15 8.0% 52 0 2 6.7% 3.5

Powered By Data Skrive