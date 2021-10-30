Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Chuba Hubbard before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has a team-high 309 rushing yards (44.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He also has 17 receptions for 110 yards (15.7 per game).
  • He has received 84 of his team's 187 carries this season (44.9%).
  • The Panthers have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons give up 112.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Falcons have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hubbard rushed for 28 yards on 12 carries.
  • Hubbard added four catches for 28 yards.
  • In his last three games, Hubbard has 190 rushing yards on 52 carries (63.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

84

44.9%

309

1

8

26.7%

3.7

Christian McCaffrey

52

27.8%

201

1

12

40.0%

3.9

Sam Darnold

26

13.9%

110

5

6

20.0%

4.2

Royce Freeman

15

8.0%

52

0

2

6.7%

3.5

Powered By Data Skrive