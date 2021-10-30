Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has a team-high 309 rushing yards (44.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He also has 17 receptions for 110 yards (15.7 per game).
- He has received 84 of his team's 187 carries this season (44.9%).
- The Panthers have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons give up 112.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Falcons have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hubbard rushed for 28 yards on 12 carries.
- Hubbard added four catches for 28 yards.
- In his last three games, Hubbard has 190 rushing yards on 52 carries (63.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game).
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
84
44.9%
309
1
8
26.7%
3.7
Christian McCaffrey
52
27.8%
201
1
12
40.0%
3.9
Sam Darnold
26
13.9%
110
5
6
20.0%
4.2
Royce Freeman
15
8.0%
52
0
2
6.7%
3.5
