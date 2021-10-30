The Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) are 27.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup against the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. The total has been set at 61 points for this game.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61 points in three of seven games this season.

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in six of seven games this season.

Saturday's total is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.

This contest's total is 4.1 points greater than the 56.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bearcats games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-2-0 this year.

This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bearcats put up 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per contest the Green Wave give up.

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.

The Bearcats average 73.9 fewer yards per game (420.0), than the Green Wave allow per outing (493.9).

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 493.9 yards.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread twice this season.

Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).

The Green Wave average 31.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Bearcats give up (14.6).

Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team scores more than 14.6 points.

The Green Wave collect 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats allow (296.4).

Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team totals over 296.4 yards.

This year the Green Wave have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (19).

Season Stats