Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61 points in three of seven games this season.
- Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in six of seven games this season.
- Saturday's total is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 4.1 points greater than the 56.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-2-0 this year.
- This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 27.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Bearcats put up 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per contest the Green Wave give up.
- Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.
- The Bearcats average 73.9 fewer yards per game (420.0), than the Green Wave allow per outing (493.9).
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 493.9 yards.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has covered the spread twice this season.
- Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Green Wave average 31.9 points per game, 17.3 more than the Bearcats give up (14.6).
- Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team scores more than 14.6 points.
- The Green Wave collect 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats allow (296.4).
- Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team totals over 296.4 yards.
- This year the Green Wave have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulane
41.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.9
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
42.3
420.0
Avg. Total Yards
402.9
296.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
493.9
9
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
7