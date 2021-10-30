The New York Jets (1-5) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2). The game's over/under is 42.5.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in five of seven games this season.

In 50% of New York's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.5 points per game, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.1 points below the 43.6 points per game average total in Jets games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bengals put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Jets surrender (29.2).

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.2 points.

The Bengals rack up 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets allow per contest.

When Cincinnati picks up more than 402.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread once this season.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Jets put up 5.0 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Bengals give up (18.3).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Jets collect 272.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 339.9 the Bengals give up.

The Jets have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Jets home games this season is 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.

In four road games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.

Bengals away games this season average 45.0 total points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

