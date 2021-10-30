Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bengals vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- In 50% of New York's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.5 points per game, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.1 points below the 43.6 points per game average total in Jets games this season.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bengals put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Jets surrender (29.2).
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.2 points.
- The Bengals rack up 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets allow per contest.
- When Cincinnati picks up more than 402.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread once this season.
- New York's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Jets put up 5.0 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Bengals give up (18.3).
- New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 18.3 points.
- The Jets collect 272.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 339.9 the Bengals give up.
- The Jets have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Jets home games this season is 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
- Away from home, Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
- In four road games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.
- Bengals away games this season average 45.0 total points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
