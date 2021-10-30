Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 47.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

  • Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
  • Florida State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of seven games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 1.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The 47.5-point total for this game is 11.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in Seminoles games this season.
  • Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more in five chances.
  • Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
  • This year, the Tigers average 6.4 fewer points per game (20) than the Seminoles allow (26.4).
  • The Tigers collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Seminoles allow per matchup (388.9).
  • When Clemson piles up more than 388.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have nine takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
  • Florida State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Seminoles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
  • Florida State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Seminoles rack up 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (14.6).
  • Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.
  • The Seminoles average 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers allow.
  • Florida State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 337.6 yards.
  • The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ClemsonStatsFlorida State

20

Avg. Points Scored

31.3

14.6

Avg. Points Allowed

26.4

321.3

Avg. Total Yards

413.4

337.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

388.9

8

Giveaways

14

9

Takeaways

9