Publish date:
Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
- Florida State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 1.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 47.5-point total for this game is 11.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in Seminoles games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more in five chances.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- This year, the Tigers average 6.4 fewer points per game (20) than the Seminoles allow (26.4).
- The Tigers collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Seminoles allow per matchup (388.9).
- When Clemson piles up more than 388.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have nine takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Seminoles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Seminoles rack up 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (14.6).
- Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.
- The Seminoles average 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers allow.
- Florida State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 337.6 yards.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Florida State
20
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
321.3
Avg. Total Yards
413.4
337.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.9
8
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
9