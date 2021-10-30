The Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 47.5 points.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Florida State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 1.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 11.2 points below the 58.7 points per game average total in Seminoles games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more in five chances.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This year, the Tigers average 6.4 fewer points per game (20) than the Seminoles allow (26.4).

The Tigers collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Seminoles allow per matchup (388.9).

When Clemson piles up more than 388.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have nine takeaways .

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Seminoles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Seminoles rack up 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers allow (14.6).

Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.

The Seminoles average 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers allow.

Florida State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 337.6 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats