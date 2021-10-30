Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Browns vs. Steelers
Over/under insights
- Cleveland's games this season have gone over 42 points four of seven times.
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in four of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 2.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.6 points lower than the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 47.9 points per game in 2020, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.
- The 44.0 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Browns score just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers allow (22.0).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.0 points.
- The Browns rack up 41.1 more yards per game (393.4) than the Steelers allow per outing (352.3).
- When Cleveland piles up over 352.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Steelers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Steelers average 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns surrender (23.6).
- The Steelers rack up 27.5 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns allow (296.3).
- In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 296.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites or greater.
- In four home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
- This season, Browns home games average 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).
- Steelers away games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (42).
