The Cleveland Browns (4-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Pittsburgh is a 4.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 42.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 42 points four of seven times.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 2.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.6 points lower than the 45.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 47.9 points per game in 2020, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.0 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Browns score just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers allow (22.0).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.0 points.

The Browns rack up 41.1 more yards per game (393.4) than the Steelers allow per outing (352.3).

When Cleveland piles up over 352.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Steelers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Steelers average 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns surrender (23.6).

The Steelers rack up 27.5 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns allow (296.3).

In games that Pittsburgh piles up over 296.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites or greater.

In four home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

This season, Browns home games average 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).

Steelers away games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.