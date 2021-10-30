Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) take on the Houston Texans (1-6) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kupp has 56 catches (81 targets), leading his team with 809 receiving yards (115.6 per game) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 33.3% (81 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
  • Kupp (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Kupp racked up 47 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans, 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 260.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Lions, Kupp was targeted 13 times and racked up 10 catches for 156 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Kupp racked up 26 catches on 35 targets and averaged 126.0 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

81

33.3%

56

809

9

15

33.3%

Robert Woods

50

20.6%

35

423

3

9

20.0%

Van Jefferson

33

13.6%

21

304

3

4

8.9%

Tyler Higbee

33

13.6%

27

248

2

11

24.4%

