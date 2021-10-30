Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Los Angeles vs. Houston
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kupp has 56 catches (81 targets), leading his team with 809 receiving yards (115.6 per game) plus nine touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 33.3% (81 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.
- Kupp (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Houston
- Kupp racked up 47 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans, 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.
- The Texans have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 260.0 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Lions, Kupp was targeted 13 times and racked up 10 catches for 156 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three outings, Kupp racked up 26 catches on 35 targets and averaged 126.0 receiving yards with four touchdowns.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
81
33.3%
56
809
9
15
33.3%
Robert Woods
50
20.6%
35
423
3
9
20.0%
Van Jefferson
33
13.6%
21
304
3
4
8.9%
Tyler Higbee
33
13.6%
27
248
2
11
24.4%
