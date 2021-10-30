There will be player prop bets available for Cooper Kupp ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (6-1) take on the Houston Texans (1-6) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 56 catches (81 targets), leading his team with 809 receiving yards (115.6 per game) plus nine touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 33.3% (81 total) of his team's 243 passing attempts this season.

Kupp (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Houston

Kupp racked up 47 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans, 48.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 260.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Lions, Kupp was targeted 13 times and racked up 10 catches for 156 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Kupp racked up 26 catches on 35 targets and averaged 126.0 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 81 33.3% 56 809 9 15 33.3% Robert Woods 50 20.6% 35 423 3 9 20.0% Van Jefferson 33 13.6% 21 304 3 4 8.9% Tyler Higbee 33 13.6% 27 248 2 11 24.4%

