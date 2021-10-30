Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has rushed 55 times for a team-high 233 yards (38.8 per game), with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 49.3 receiving yards per game, catching 27 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns.
- He has received 55 of his team's 145 carries this season (37.9%).
- The Falcons have called a pass in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Over his two career matchups against the Panthers, Patterson averaged 0.5 rushing yards per game, 45.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Panthers.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- Patterson will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 110.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Patterson rushed 14 times for 60 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Patterson has run for 148 yards on 34 carries (49.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
55
37.9%
233
2
10
45.5%
4.2
Mike Davis
66
45.5%
214
1
10
45.5%
3.2
Wayne Gallman
8
5.5%
33
0
0
0.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
10
6.9%
26
0
2
9.1%
2.6
