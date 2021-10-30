There will be player props available for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes play in Week 8 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has rushed 55 times for a team-high 233 yards (38.8 per game), with two touchdowns.

He also averages 49.3 receiving yards per game, catching 27 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns.

He has received 55 of his team's 145 carries this season (37.9%).

The Falcons have called a pass in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Carolina

Over his two career matchups against the Panthers, Patterson averaged 0.5 rushing yards per game, 45.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Panthers.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

Patterson will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 110.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Patterson rushed 14 times for 60 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Patterson has run for 148 yards on 34 carries (49.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also caught 14 passes for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 55 37.9% 233 2 10 45.5% 4.2 Mike Davis 66 45.5% 214 1 10 45.5% 3.2 Wayne Gallman 8 5.5% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 10 6.9% 26 0 2 9.1% 2.6

