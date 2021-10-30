Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player props available for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes play in Week 8 when Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has rushed 55 times for a team-high 233 yards (38.8 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 49.3 receiving yards per game, catching 27 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 55 of his team's 145 carries this season (37.9%).
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Over his two career matchups against the Panthers, Patterson averaged 0.5 rushing yards per game, 45.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Panthers.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • Patterson will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 110.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Patterson rushed 14 times for 60 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Patterson has run for 148 yards on 34 carries (49.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

55

37.9%

233

2

10

45.5%

4.2

Mike Davis

66

45.5%

214

1

10

45.5%

3.2

Wayne Gallman

8

5.5%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

10

6.9%

26

0

2

9.1%

2.6

