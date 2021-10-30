Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington

Before placing any wagers on Courtland Sutton's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-4) take on the Washington Football Team (2-5) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sutton has 38 catches (58 targets), leading his team with 539 receiving yards (77.0 per game) plus two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 23.0% (58 total) of his team's 252 passing attempts this season.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 311.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (2.7 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Sutton hauled in five passes for 68 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Sutton has also chipped in with 20 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 30 times, producing 94.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

58

23.0%

38

539

2

7

20.6%

Tim Patrick

39

15.5%

27

360

3

6

17.6%

Noah Fant

49

19.4%

35

312

3

9

26.5%

Melvin Gordon III

19

7.5%

15

133

1

2

5.9%

