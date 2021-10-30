Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Denver vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sutton has 38 catches (58 targets), leading his team with 539 receiving yards (77.0 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 23.0% (58 total) of his team's 252 passing attempts this season.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 311.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (2.7 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Sutton hauled in five passes for 68 yards while being targeted five times.
- Sutton has also chipped in with 20 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 30 times, producing 94.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
58
23.0%
38
539
2
7
20.6%
Tim Patrick
39
15.5%
27
360
3
6
17.6%
Noah Fant
49
19.4%
35
312
3
9
26.5%
Melvin Gordon III
19
7.5%
15
133
1
2
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive