Before placing any wagers on Courtland Sutton's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-4) take on the Washington Football Team (2-5) in Week 8 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 38 catches (58 targets), leading his team with 539 receiving yards (77.0 per game) plus two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 23.0% (58 total) of his team's 252 passing attempts this season.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 311.1 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (2.7 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Sutton hauled in five passes for 68 yards while being targeted five times.

Sutton has also chipped in with 20 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He's been targeted 30 times, producing 94.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 58 23.0% 38 539 2 7 20.6% Tim Patrick 39 15.5% 27 360 3 6 17.6% Noah Fant 49 19.4% 35 312 3 9 26.5% Melvin Gordon III 19 7.5% 15 133 1 2 5.9%

