There will be player prop bet markets available for D'Andre Swift ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Swift and the Detroit Lions (0-7) play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Swift has run for 262 yards on 78 carries (37.4 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

He also has 42 catches for a Lions-high 391 yards (55.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 78, or 47.3%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 133.0 yards per game.

The Lions are up against the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Swift ran for 48 yards on 13 carries.

Swift also added 96 yards on eight receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Swift has 123 rushing yards (41.0 ypg) on 37 carries with two touchdowns during his last three games.

He has added 192 receiving yards on 19 catches (64.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 78 47.3% 262 3 15 48.4% 3.4 Jamaal Williams 71 43.0% 312 2 14 45.2% 4.4 Jared Goff 13 7.9% 76 0 2 6.5% 5.8 Calvin Moore 1 0.6% 28 0 0 0.0% 28.0

