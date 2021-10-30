Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Swift has run for 262 yards on 78 carries (37.4 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
- He also has 42 catches for a Lions-high 391 yards (55.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 78, or 47.3%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.
- The Lions have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 133.0 yards per game.
- The Lions are up against the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Swift ran for 48 yards on 13 carries.
- Swift also added 96 yards on eight receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Swift has 123 rushing yards (41.0 ypg) on 37 carries with two touchdowns during his last three games.
- He has added 192 receiving yards on 19 catches (64.0 yards per game) plus one TD.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
78
47.3%
262
3
15
48.4%
3.4
Jamaal Williams
71
43.0%
312
2
14
45.2%
4.4
Jared Goff
13
7.9%
76
0
2
6.5%
5.8
Calvin Moore
1
0.6%
28
0
0
0.0%
28.0
