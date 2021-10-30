Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for D'Andre Swift ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Swift and the Detroit Lions (0-7) play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) in Week 8 at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Swift has run for 262 yards on 78 carries (37.4 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 42 catches for a Lions-high 391 yards (55.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 78, or 47.3%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions have run 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The Eagles have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 133.0 yards per game.
  • The Lions are up against the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Swift ran for 48 yards on 13 carries.
  • Swift also added 96 yards on eight receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Swift has 123 rushing yards (41.0 ypg) on 37 carries with two touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He has added 192 receiving yards on 19 catches (64.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

78

47.3%

262

3

15

48.4%

3.4

Jamaal Williams

71

43.0%

312

2

14

45.2%

4.4

Jared Goff

13

7.9%

76

0

2

6.5%

5.8

Calvin Moore

1

0.6%

28

0

0

0.0%

28.0

