Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's 586 receiving yards (83.7 per game) are tops amongst the Panthers. He's been targeted 73 times, and has 46 catches and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.8% of the 263 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
- Moore (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his six matchups against the Falcons, Moore's 65.7 receiving yards average is 17.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).
- In six matchups with the Falcons, Moore has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 263.2 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Moore was targeted 10 times and totaled 73 yards on six receptions.
- Moore has caught 16 passes on 30 targets for 188 yards over his last three outings, averaging 62.7 yards per game.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
73
27.8%
46
586
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
49
18.6%
18
204
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
6.5%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
8
3.0%
8
139
1
1
4.2%
