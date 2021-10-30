Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.J. Moore and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-4) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 586 receiving yards (83.7 per game) are tops amongst the Panthers. He's been targeted 73 times, and has 46 catches and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.8% of the 263 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

Moore (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his six matchups against the Falcons, Moore's 65.7 receiving yards average is 17.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).

In six matchups with the Falcons, Moore has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 263.2 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Moore was targeted 10 times and totaled 73 yards on six receptions.

Moore has caught 16 passes on 30 targets for 188 yards over his last three outings, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 73 27.8% 46 586 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 49 18.6% 18 204 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 6.5% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.0% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

