October 30, 2021
BETTING
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.J. Moore and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-4) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore's 586 receiving yards (83.7 per game) are tops amongst the Panthers. He's been targeted 73 times, and has 46 catches and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.8% of the 263 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
  • Moore (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his six matchups against the Falcons, Moore's 65.7 receiving yards average is 17.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).
  • In six matchups with the Falcons, Moore has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 263.2 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 15 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Moore was targeted 10 times and totaled 73 yards on six receptions.
  • Moore has caught 16 passes on 30 targets for 188 yards over his last three outings, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

73

27.8%

46

586

3

5

20.8%

Robby Anderson

49

18.6%

18

204

2

3

12.5%

Christian McCaffrey

17

6.5%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

8

3.0%

8

139

1

1

4.2%

