Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.K. Metcalf and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Metcalf has 33 catches (on 50 targets) and leads the Seahawks with 537 receiving yards (76.7 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (50 total) of his team's 196 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Metcalf was targeted five times, picking up 96 yards on two receptions (averaging 48 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Metcalf has caught 13 passes (17 targets) for 252 yards (84.0 per game) with three TDs during his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 50 25.5% 33 537 6 5 33.3% Tyler Lockett 45 23.0% 29 437 3 3 20.0% Freddie Swain 24 12.2% 16 169 2 2 13.3% Gerald Everett 15 7.7% 13 128 1 1 6.7%

