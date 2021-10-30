Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.K. Metcalf and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) in Week 8 at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Metcalf has 33 catches (on 50 targets) and leads the Seahawks with 537 receiving yards (76.7 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (50 total) of his team's 196 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Metcalf was targeted five times, picking up 96 yards on two receptions (averaging 48 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Metcalf has caught 13 passes (17 targets) for 252 yards (84.0 per game) with three TDs during his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

50

25.5%

33

537

6

5

33.3%

Tyler Lockett

45

23.0%

29

437

3

3

20.0%

Freddie Swain

24

12.2%

16

169

2

2

13.3%

Gerald Everett

15

7.7%

13

128

1

1

6.7%

