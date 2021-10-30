Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Seattle vs. Jacksonville
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Metcalf has 33 catches (on 50 targets) and leads the Seahawks with 537 receiving yards (76.7 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- Metcalf has been the target of 25.5% (50 total) of his team's 196 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (305.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Metcalf was targeted five times, picking up 96 yards on two receptions (averaging 48 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Metcalf has caught 13 passes (17 targets) for 252 yards (84.0 per game) with three TDs during his last three games.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
50
25.5%
33
537
6
5
33.3%
Tyler Lockett
45
23.0%
29
437
3
3
20.0%
Freddie Swain
24
12.2%
16
169
2
2
13.3%
Gerald Everett
15
7.7%
13
128
1
1
6.7%
