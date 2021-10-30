The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) are 3-point underdogs as they try to prolong their five-game winning streak in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. An over/under of 51.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Vikings vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points only twice this year.

Dallas' games have gone over 51.5 points in five of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 7.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Vikings games have an average total of 49.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Vikings put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Cowboys surrender.

When Minnesota scores more than 24.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Vikings collect 33.0 more yards per game (414.2) than the Cowboys give up per outing (381.2).

In games that Minnesota totals more than 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Vikings have five turnovers, nine fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' six games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Cowboys have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over five times in six opportunities (83.3%).

The Cowboys put up 34.2 points per game, 11.4 more than the Vikings allow (22.8).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings give up (358.3).

In games that Dallas amasses more than 358.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, while the Vikings have forced 7 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1).

In three home games this season, Minnesota has not hit the over.

The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 51.7 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Away from home, Dallas is 2-1 overall and 3-0 against the spread.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.

In three road games this year, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

