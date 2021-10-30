Publish date:
Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Vikings vs. Cowboys
Over/under insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points only twice this year.
- Dallas' games have gone over 51.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 7.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 4.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Vikings games have an average total of 49.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 51.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Vikings put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Cowboys surrender.
- When Minnesota scores more than 24.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Vikings collect 33.0 more yards per game (414.2) than the Cowboys give up per outing (381.2).
- In games that Minnesota totals more than 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Vikings have five turnovers, nine fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).
Cowboys stats and trends
- In Dallas' six games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This year, the Cowboys have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Dallas' games this year have hit the over five times in six opportunities (83.3%).
- The Cowboys put up 34.2 points per game, 11.4 more than the Vikings allow (22.8).
- Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.
- The Cowboys collect 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings give up (358.3).
- In games that Dallas amasses more than 358.3 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, while the Vikings have forced 7 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.
- At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1).
- In three home games this season, Minnesota has not hit the over.
- The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 51.7 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
- Away from home, Dallas is 2-1 overall and 3-0 against the spread.
- The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.
- In three road games this year, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
