Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert's 24 targets have led to 18 grabs for 286 yards (40.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 9.9% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his one matchup against the Lions, Goedert's zero receiving yards total is 51.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
- Goedert did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.
- The Lions have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 279.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Goedert was targeted five times and racked up 70 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Goedert racked up five catches on eight targets and averaged 32.7 receiving yards.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Jalen Reagor
30
12.3%
19
165
2
1
3.0%
