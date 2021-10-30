Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Dallas Goedert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert's 24 targets have led to 18 grabs for 286 yards (40.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 9.9% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his one matchup against the Lions, Goedert's zero receiving yards total is 51.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
  • Goedert did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 279.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Goedert was targeted five times and racked up 70 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Goedert racked up five catches on eight targets and averaged 32.7 receiving yards.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Jalen Reagor

30

12.3%

19

165

2

1

3.0%

