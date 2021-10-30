Sportsbooks have installed player props for Dallas Goedert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (0-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert's 24 targets have led to 18 grabs for 286 yards (40.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 9.9% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his one matchup against the Lions, Goedert's zero receiving yards total is 51.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

Goedert did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Lions.

The Lions have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 279.6 yards per game through the air.

The Lions' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Goedert was targeted five times and racked up 70 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Goedert racked up five catches on eight targets and averaged 32.7 receiving yards.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2% Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Jalen Reagor 30 12.3% 19 165 2 1 3.0%

