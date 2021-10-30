Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has taken 80 carries for a team-leading 366 rushing yards (61.0 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (12.2 per game).
- His team has run the ball 170 times this season, and he's handled 80 of those attempts (47.1%).
- The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.5% of the time while running the football 41.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Cook has averaged 106 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup versus the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Cowboys allow 86.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
- Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Cook ran for 140 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- During his last three games, Cook has 174 rushing yards on 38 carries (58.0 yards per game), with one touchdown.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
80
47.1%
366
2
8
40.0%
4.6
Alexander Mattison
68
40.0%
268
0
9
45.0%
3.9
Kirk Cousins
8
4.7%
57
0
1
5.0%
7.1
C.J. Ham
5
2.9%
34
0
2
10.0%
6.8
