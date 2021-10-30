Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Minnesota vs. Dallas

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Dalvin Cook before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) square off in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has taken 80 carries for a team-leading 366 rushing yards (61.0 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (12.2 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 170 times this season, and he's handled 80 of those attempts (47.1%).
  • The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.5% of the time while running the football 41.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Cook has averaged 106 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup versus the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Cowboys allow 86.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Cook ran for 140 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • During his last three games, Cook has 174 rushing yards on 38 carries (58.0 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

80

47.1%

366

2

8

40.0%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

68

40.0%

268

0

9

45.0%

3.9

Kirk Cousins

8

4.7%

57

0

1

5.0%

7.1

C.J. Ham

5

2.9%

34

0

2

10.0%

6.8

