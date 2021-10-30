There will be player prop bets available for Dalvin Cook before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) square off in Week 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has taken 80 carries for a team-leading 366 rushing yards (61.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 73 yards (12.2 per game).

His team has run the ball 170 times this season, and he's handled 80 of those attempts (47.1%).

The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.5% of the time while running the football 41.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Cook has averaged 106 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup versus the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Cowboys allow 86.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (five).

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, Cook ran for 140 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

During his last three games, Cook has 174 rushing yards on 38 carries (58.0 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 80 47.1% 366 2 8 40.0% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 68 40.0% 268 0 9 45.0% 3.9 Kirk Cousins 8 4.7% 57 0 1 5.0% 7.1 C.J. Ham 5 2.9% 34 0 2 10.0% 6.8

