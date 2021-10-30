Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Damien Harris' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Harris and the New England Patriots (3-4) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has rushed for a team-leading 437 yards on 95 carries (62.4 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 8.6 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 60 yards.
  • He has handled 95, or 56.5%, of his team's 168 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Harris has racked up 80 rushing yards in his only career matchup, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chargers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, giving up 162.5 yards per game.
  • This season the Chargers are ranked 22nd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Harris has 265 rushing yards (88.3 per game) on 46 carries with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

95

56.5%

437

5

17

50.0%

4.6

Rhamondre Stevenson

17

10.1%

48

1

5

14.7%

2.8

Mac Jones

13

7.7%

45

0

1

2.9%

3.5

James White

10

6.0%

38

1

2

5.9%

3.8

Powered By Data Skrive