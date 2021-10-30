Before placing any wagers on Damien Harris' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Harris and the New England Patriots (3-4) hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has rushed for a team-leading 437 yards on 95 carries (62.4 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also averages 8.6 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 60 yards.

He has handled 95, or 56.5%, of his team's 168 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Harris has racked up 80 rushing yards in his only career matchup, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chargers.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, giving up 162.5 yards per game.

This season the Chargers are ranked 22nd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Harris has 265 rushing yards (88.3 per game) on 46 carries with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 95 56.5% 437 5 17 50.0% 4.6 Rhamondre Stevenson 17 10.1% 48 1 5 14.7% 2.8 Mac Jones 13 7.7% 45 0 1 2.9% 3.5 James White 10 6.0% 38 1 2 5.9% 3.8

