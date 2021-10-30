Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New England vs. Los Angeles
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has rushed for a team-leading 437 yards on 95 carries (62.4 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also averages 8.6 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 60 yards.
- He has handled 95, or 56.5%, of his team's 168 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while running the football 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Harris has racked up 80 rushing yards in his only career matchup, 8.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chargers.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the league, giving up 162.5 yards per game.
- This season the Chargers are ranked 22nd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Harris rushed 14 times for 106 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Harris has 265 rushing yards (88.3 per game) on 46 carries with four touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
95
56.5%
437
5
17
50.0%
4.6
Rhamondre Stevenson
17
10.1%
48
1
5
14.7%
2.8
Mac Jones
13
7.7%
45
0
1
2.9%
3.5
James White
10
6.0%
38
1
2
5.9%
3.8
